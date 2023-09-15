LEE COUNTY JAIL
Jeremy Shaun Lee, 38, of the 1300 block of Colon Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 1:15 a.m. Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of violating a domestic violence protective order.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LEE COUNTY JAIL
Jeremy Shaun Lee, 38, of the 1300 block of Colon Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 1:15 a.m. Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of violating a domestic violence protective order.
HARNETT COUNTY DETENTION CENTER
Jovan Sutton, 31, of the 600 block of Heritage Way, Cameron, was arrested Wednesday on a felony probation violation.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.