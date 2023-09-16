SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Dawnette Danita Bethea, 53, of the 700 block of Magnolia Street, Sanford, was arrested at 12:54 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Wicker Street on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree trespassing.
Updated: September 17, 2023 @ 7:11 am
The theft of a 9mm Glock handgun was reported at 8:19 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Cannon Circle.
