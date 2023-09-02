SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Devon Marquis Dorsett, 31, of the 3200 block of Seth Drive, Sanford, was arrested at 10:34 p.m. Thursday at Jefferson Davis Highway and Wicker Street on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
Nicole Ashley Jackson, 31, of the 1500 block of Winslow Drive, Sanford, was cited at 7:07 p.m. Thursday at her residence on a misdemeanor charge of communicating threats.
Sasha Michelle Collazo, 34, of the 300 block of McIver Street, Sanford, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at her residence on misdemeanor charges of simple assault and second-degree trespassing.
Kenneth Jerome McQueen, 53, of the 500 block of Carthage Street, Sanford, was arrested at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Church Street on felony charges of breaking and entering a vehicle, financial transaction card theft and misdemeanor financial transaction card fraud.
LEE COUNTY JAIL
Tammy Lou Luckovich, 56, of the 500 block of Gunter Lake Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 9:50 p.m. Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of non-compliance.
Alisa Elaine Garcia, 37, of the 800 block of Cypress Church Road, Cameron, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 11:16 p.m. Thursday on a felony charge of possessing methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bridgett Nikay Foushee, 50, of the 5300 block of Farrell Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 11:55 a.m. Thursday on a parole violation.
