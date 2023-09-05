SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
The theft of appliances and window blinds was reported at 11:17 a.m. Sunday at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2500 block of South Horner Boulevard.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
The theft of appliances and window blinds was reported at 11:17 a.m. Sunday at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2500 block of South Horner Boulevard.
Darius Devon Lucas, 43, of the 1100 block of James Street, Sanford, was arrested at 8:05 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court in Alamance County.
Edgar Armando Cuzcuz, 22, of the 500 block of West Weatherspoon Street, Sanford, was arrested at 11:13 p.m. Friday on misdemeanor charges of assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property.
Thomas Stuart Fulcer Jr., 56, of the 100 block of White Hill Road, Sanford, was cited at 5:53 p.m. Friday on a misdemeanor charge of larceny.
The theft of a bed comforter, television, mini-refrigerator and a microwave oven.
The theft of two 24-packs of Modelo beer was reported at 7:58 a.m. Friday at the Circle K in the 2000 block of South Horner Boulevard.
Michelle Anais Ramirez, 30, of the 900 block of Woodland Drive, Siler City, was cited at 7:02 a.m. Friday at U.S. 421 and Mt. Pisgah Church Road on misdemeanor charges of misdemeanor child abuse and driving while impaired.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.