SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTThe theft of unidentified miscellaneous merchandise was reported at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday at the Circle K store in the 2200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
Damage to a vehicle reported at 3:26 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Linden Avenue.
LEE COUNTY JAILJessica Marie Thomas, 40, of the 1000 block of Claude White Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday on a felony charge of possessing methamphetamine and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Tamia Monee Edwards, 26, of the 200 block of Pinecrest Drive, Bear Creek, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 9:04 p.m. Monday on a felony charge of possessing heroin and misdemeanor charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and failing to appear in court.
HARNETT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICETravis Thomas, 55, of the 6200 block of Bretton Woods Drive, Fayetteville, was arrested Friday on felony charges of breaking and entering, attempted common law robbery and failing to appear in court.
Michael Brian Lewis, 28, of Scooter Lane, Cameron, was arrested Sunday on felony charges of fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor and felony charges of failing to appear in court and probation violations.
