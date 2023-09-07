SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
The theft of a 15-pack of Natty Daddy beer was reported at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday at the Circle K store in the 2200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
Cliff Lloyd Thomas, 41, of Azalea Lane, Sanford, was cited at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Elm Street on misdemeanor traffic violations including reckless driving with wanton disregard, no liability insurance, driving while license revoked, driving or allowing a vehicle to be driven without a registration and speeding.
Julisa Gisell Gutierrez-Portilla, 26, of Days Court, Sanford, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a total of nine counts of failing to appear in court in Lee and Wake counties.
A residential break-in was reported at 11:58 a.m. Tuesday on Bayberry Lane. No property was reported missing.
Kathryn Leyen, 35, of the 200 block of North Gulf Street, Sanford, was arrested at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of cyberstalking.
LEE COUNTY JAIL
Tony Lee Taylor Jr., 35, of A and B Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday on charges of failing to appear in court.
