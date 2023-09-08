SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
An attempted residential break-in was reported at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Loxley Lane.
The theft of a cooler, toilet paper and paper towels was reported at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday at Walgreens in the 2200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
Damage to a vehicle caused by a hit-and-run driver was reported at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Plaza Boulevard.
A man reported at 5:47 p.m. Wednesday that he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in the 2200 block of Dalrymple Street.
Damage to a vehicle involving a hit-and-run driver was reported at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday at Tramway and St. Andrews Church roads.
Maximus Cary Espinoza, 21, of the 2000 block of Sutphin Drive, Sanford, was cited at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Lee Avenue misdemeanor charges of possessing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Brian Thomas Gilligan, 49, of the 300 block of Whitman Street, Fayetteville, was cited at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on misdemeanor charges of violating a valid protective order and communicating threats.
Elvin Josue Villatoro, 21, of the 400 block of Birch Street, Sanford, was cited at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday at his residence on a misdemeanor charge of communicating threats.
More from this section
Tenequa Shaniece Jackson, 31, of the 700 block of Magnolia Street, Sanford, was arrested at 7:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of larceny.
LEE COUNTY JAIL
Herbert Headen, 61, of the 3900 block of Old Graham Road, Pittsboro, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 9:09 a.m. Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of driving while license revoked.
HARNETT COUNTY DETENTION CENTER
Catherine Hompesch, 27, of the 100 block of Bald Eagle Drive, Broadway, was arrested Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree trespassing.
Scott Harris, 59, of The Inner Circle, Spring Lake, was arrested Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
Kevin Burns, 37, of the 100 block of Brentwood Place, Sanford, was arrested Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer.
Shawanda Massey, 30, of the 200 block of Fox Wood, Sanford, was arrested Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
Blake Porter, 25, of the 27000 block of Overhills Road, Spring Lake, was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of possessing a stolen firearm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.