SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTTyquan Monzell General, 38, of the 2400 block of Carolina Drive, Sanford, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. Thursday at his residence on a misdemeanor charge of failing to return rental property.

Bobby Sheffield Jr., 36, of the 300 block of Charlotte Avenue, Sanford, was arrested at 4:41 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of injury to personal property.