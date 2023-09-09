SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENTTyquan Monzell General, 38, of the 2400 block of Carolina Drive, Sanford, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. Thursday at his residence on a misdemeanor charge of failing to return rental property.
Bobby Sheffield Jr., 36, of the 300 block of Charlotte Avenue, Sanford, was arrested at 4:41 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on a misdemeanor charge of injury to personal property.
John David Person, 63, of the 6000 block of West Garden Street, Sanford, was cited at 4:17 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Horner Boulevard on misdemeanor charges of larceny and failing to appear in court.
The theft of shrimp was reported at 2:12 p.m. Thursday at La Cumplidora grocery store in the 800 block of South Horner Boulevard.
LEE COUNTY JAILAlvin Lyles, 54, of the 1300 block of Romie Street, Spring Lake, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 3:57 p.m. Thursday on felony charges of possessing heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine with intent to sell and deliver, conspiring to traffic in and sale of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, selling and delivering cocaine and heroin, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was arrested on a charge of being an out-of-state fugitive.
John Patrick McPherson, 43, of the 1100 block of Tempting Church Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 11:30 p.m. Thursday on a felony probation violation and felony charges of possession of a firearm by felon, possessing methamphetamine with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver, maintaining a drug vehicle or dwelling and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
John David Person Jr., 63, of the 600 block of West Garden Street, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 4:37 p.m. Thursday on misdemeanor charges of larceny and possessing stolen property.
HARNETT COUNTY DETENTION CENTERJonathan Yow, 34, of the 700 block of Pilson Road, Cameron, was arrested Friday on a misdemeanor charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
Anthony Flowers, 38, of the 3200 block of Cameron Hill Road, Cameron, was arrested Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree trespassing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.