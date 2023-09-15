Thursday morning was set aside for preschoolers and their adults at the Lee County Regional Fair.
It kicked off with Story Time at the Fair, an annual event sponsored by the Partnership for Children & Families, a Lee County nonprofit that provides support and services for children and families.
About 500 people filled the arena. The benches were filled primarily with adults while the children sat on the floor.
Two of the nonprofit coordinators, Paula Shemansnki and Yesi De Santiago, read “I Say Ooh, You Say Ahh,” a story written by John Kane about a donkey who loses his underpants. The book allows the children to interact by responding to certain words and visual cues.
“When I say Ooh, you say Ahh,” Shemanski told the children.
More from this section
De Santiago, the Outreach Coordinator, then translated each sentence and instruction into Spanish. This is the first year that has been done, she said.
Children are told then to pat their heads when they see red, followed instructions to shout “Underpants” if they see ants.
The donkey’s name is Ooh, which draws an Aah response. The children didn’t have to create a donkey in their imagination. A four-week-old donkey was led into the arena to help bring the story to life.
“There’s always a good turnout,” said Shemanski, coordinator of the nonprofit’s Childcare Resource and Referral Coordinator. “It’s a perfect time for teachers to bring the children out.”
Two hours were set aside for the children to enjoy the rides and fairgrounds at no cost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.