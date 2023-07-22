CAMERON — Town residents upset about a proposed subdivision made their opposition known at the Cameron Planning Board meeting on Thursday.

Their opposition drew laughs from the Sanford developers.

Michael Blakely, of Drafting and Design Services Inc., and Bobby Branch, a real estate developer and owner of Bobby Branch Tree Removal, are proposing a 57-home subdivision on 87 acres on N.C. Highway 24-27 and Atkins Road. They are working with Smith Douglas Homes in Sanford.

The heirs of Clinton Peele are selling the family farmland.

The citizens, speaking during the public comment session, were vocal in their stance saying it was too close to Cameron’s historic district, that it would double the town’s population, and that the “monstrosity” would create traffic and school problems.

Clem Lochner, a retired military resident, said he was pro-growth, but would prefer 5 to 11 acre lots that would tie in better.

Other residents agreed that they did not want the subdivision as it was proposed.

Blakely and Branch responded with laughter.

“We can’t put that on there — they don’t want it!” Branch said with a laugh. Blakely reiterated Branch’s comment and laughed.

The developers said they were adhering to Cameron’s Land-Use Plan.

“The economics of larger lots … won’t sell at a price we’d need to sell at,” Blakely said.

The two were accompanied by their attorney who said Cameron’s zoning ordinance allows the development, that the standards had been met and it was the Planning Board’s job to provide written reasons with the ordinance for the developers.

“Your lawyer said basically we have no options,” Town Attorney Jim Van Camp said.

Cameron’s planning board did not have a list of written reasons for denial at the meeting. Board member Joey Frutchey said the they had expected Kathy Liles, the county’s planning director, to be at the meeting with a written report for the developers. Liles was not at the meeting.

Blakely said he had shown the architectural drawings of the subdivision plat layout to Wendy Butner, the town clerk, for approval.

“Wendy said she didn’t like the way it looked,” Blakely said. “She said it looked like spaghetti to her.” Blakely said about having the clerk approve the plat renderings.

Frutchey said he is unsure about moving forward and that his biggest concern was the density.

The developers were asked to return for the Planning Board’s August meeting.