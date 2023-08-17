A public hearing is planned Monday at the Lee County Board of Commissioners meeting on a proposal to provide a portion of funding for an unidentified economic development project.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Dennis Wicker Civic Center at 1708 Nash St.
The commissioners are looking to provide $570,960 for Project Stronghold, an equipment manufacturing operation for a division of a company identified only as a Fortune 500 global manufacturing company,” according to documents in the agenda packet.
The specific request includes the purchase and upfitting of an existing industrial building and the purchase of machinery and equipment up to $56 million in taxable investment between the county, Sanford and the state, documents say.
The county’s portion would be funded with revenues from the General Fund over a five-year period.
“The project is necessary to preserve local jobs and benefits with an average annual wage of at least $49,670,” according to the proposal.
The commissioners will also hold a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the Unified Development Ordinance that would allow illuminated and changeable copy signs in residential zoning districts.
Also on the agenda is a request to approve a resolution providing for the sale and issuance of $25 million in general obligation Parks and Recreation bonds. The bonds will fund the Multi-Sports Complex and were approved by voters in 2020.
The commissioners will also honor the Lee County Gymnastics Team for its multiple gold, silver and bronze medals and championship titles at the AAU and National Championships. A proclamation is to be issued declaring Tuesday as “Lee County Gymnastics Team Day.”
The board will also be approving a second proclamation declaring Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month in Lee County and recognizing the culture and traditions of those “whose ancestry can be traced to Spain, Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean Islands.”
Other agenda items include approving a contract for design of the O.T. Sloan Park Accessibility Project, a proposed policy regarding naming rights and sponsorship policies on athletic fields and a request to approve names for two roads in the Multi-Sports Complex to be built at U.S. 421 Bypass and Broadway Road.
