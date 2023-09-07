RALEIGH — Ramon Gutierrez has been named as the new warden of Sanford Correctional Center.
Gutierrez has served as associate warden since 2021, according to an N.C. Department of Public Safety news release.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 8, 2023 @ 1:15 am
RALEIGH — Ramon Gutierrez has been named as the new warden of Sanford Correctional Center.
Gutierrez has served as associate warden since 2021, according to an N.C. Department of Public Safety news release.
“Warden Gutierrez has more than 20 years of experience as a correctional professional and leader, with many and varied areas of expertise,” Secretary of Adult Correction Todd Ishee said in the release. “He believes in setting high standards and preparing offenders to be productive members of society upon their release from prison.”
In his new position, Gutierrez is responsible for all operations at Sanford Correctional, a minimum-custody facility with fewer than 300 adult male offenders.
Sanford Correctional provides vocational and adult educational courses through Central Carolina Community College. Many offenders work offsite during the day for local and state governmental agencies, Correction Enterprises facilities and private employers.
Gutierrez began working for the state correctional system shortly after leaving the military. He began at Harnett Correctional Institution as a correctional officer in 2002, advancing to sergeant, lieutenant and captain at Harnett before earning a promotion to associate warden at Sanford Correctional in 2021.
He has experience as a trained hostage negotiator, special investigator and a U.S. Prison Rape Elimination Act compliance manager and investigator. He holds Intermediate and Advanced Corrections certificates from the N.C. Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission and has completed Peak Performance training.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.