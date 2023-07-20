A registered sex offender in Lee County was arrested Tuesday on sex-related offenses.
Charles Terry Melby, 71, of the 900 block of Lanier Farm Road, Sanford, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 5:06 p.m. on three counts of second-degree forcible sex offense and one count of second-degree rape.
The offenses are alleged to have occurred Jan. 29, 2021, according to court records.
Melby’s secured bail was set at $1 million, court records show.
Melby was charged in 2017 with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a 15-year-old minor.
In September, Melby entered an Alford plea on one count. While that does not mean he admitted guilt, it acknowledges that there is enough evidence to result in a conviction.
The presiding judge found him guilty on the second case and sentenced Melby to between 21 months and 35 months in prison. Upon his release, he was to be on probation for two years with six months designated a special probation. He was ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years.
