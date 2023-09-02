FORT LIBERTY — Special Forces candidates in the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School will participate this month in the Robin Sage training exercise held in multiple North Carolina counties.
The exercise, scheduled between Sept. 15-28, is the final test of candidates’ Special Forces Qualification Course training before moving on to their first assignments in the Army’s Special Forces community, according to a Fort Liberty news release.
The two-week training exercise is based on a country, Pineland. Its territory is located in North Carolina counties of Lee, Chatham, Harnett, Moore, Cumberland, Hoke, Montgomery, Randolph, Guilford, Wake, Alamance, Avery, Anson, Bladen, Brunswick, Cabarrus, Columbus, Davidson, Duplin, Richmond, Robeson, Rowan, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly and Union.
It also incorporates the South Carolina counties of Chester, Dillon and Marlboro and the Tennessee county of Carter, the release said.
Throughout the exercise, military and civilian support personnel, as well as community volunteers who serve as auxiliary, will participate in and/or provide support during each of these exercises. Military service members from units across Fort Liberty will also support the exercise.
These military members act as realistic opposing forces and guerrilla freedom fighters, also known as Pineland’s resistance movement. These troops play a critical role in the training exercise. To add realism of the exercise, civilian volunteers throughout the state act as role-players.
Participation by these volunteers is crucial to the success of this training, and past trainees attest to the realism they add to the exercise.
All Robin Sage movements and events have been coordinated with public safety officials throughout and within the towns and counties hosting the training.
Residents may hear blank gunfire and see occasional flares.
Controls are in place to ensure there is no risk to persons or property. Residents with concerns should contact local law enforcement officials, who will immediately contact exercise control officials.
Safety is always the top priority during all training events.
The following measures have been implemented:
• Formal written notification to the chiefs of law enforcement agencies in the affected counties, with a follow-up visit from a unit representative.
• All civilian and non-student military participants are briefed on procedures to follow if there is contact with law enforcement officials.
•Students will only wear civilian clothes if the situation warrants, as determined by the instructors, and will wear a distinctive orange or brown armband during these instances.
• Training areas and vehicles used during exercises are clearly labeled.
Robin Sage is the U.S. military’s premiere unconventional warfare exercise and the final test of over a year’s worth of training for aspiring Special Forces Soldiers.
Candidates are placed in an environment of political instability characterized by armed conflict, forcing soldiers to analyze and solve problems to meet the challenges of this “real-world” training. We appreciate the support and consideration that North Carolina residents show for the soldiers participating in the exercise and thank them for their understanding of any inconveniences the training may cause.
Questions concerning the exercise should be referred to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School Public Affairs Office at 910-396-9394 or by email at pao_swcs@socom.mil.
In the event of an emergency, please contact your local law enforcement agency.
