The Sanford Fire Department is looking at ways to reduce false alarm and smoke detector calls.
“We’re not going to eliminate them. We don’t have that expectation,” Chief Matt Arnold said Tuesday at a Sanford City Council work session.
Firefighters responded to a total of 534 false alarms and calls in 2022, Arnold said. The calls ranged from unintentional activation of an alarm or smoke detector to malicious or mischievous calls.
The majority of calls — 109 — involved the unintentional activation of smoke detectors. Upon arrival, there was no fire, according to Arnold. Firefighters responded to 61 calls of malfunctioning alarm systems and 42 for smoke activation detectors.
This year, there have been 214 false calls so far, Arnold said.
“The call volume is lower this year than at the same time last year, but last month, it started picking up a little,” he said.
Currently, three false alarms at businesses or residences are allowed per year before a fine is levied. Commercial businesses are fined $250 for false calls and $500 for five or more responses.
Four false call responses to residences results in a $50 fine and increase to $75 at five or more.
“The fines are not intended to be a punishment,” Arnold said, “but it encourages people who have a malfunctioning system to get it up to par and get it working.”
But education plays a key role in preventing false alarm or detector calls. Something as simple as the location of an alarm or detector can make a difference, Arnold said. Firefighters can look at the fire protection systems in false-call situations and work with home or business owners to find a solution.
