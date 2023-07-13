SANNWS-07-13-23 FIRE DEPT 1

The Sanford Fire Department is hoping to reduce the number of false alarm calls. Here, firefighters are shown rolling hoses after a call.

 Mark Rogers | The Sanford Herald

The Sanford Fire Department is looking at ways to reduce false alarm and smoke detector calls.

“We’re not going to eliminate them. We don’t have that expectation,” Chief Matt Arnold said Tuesday at a Sanford City Council work session.