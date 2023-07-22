A Sanford man was arrested earlier this month after allegedly shooting into the vehicle of a CSX Railroad worker.
Ryan Charles Brown, 48, of Mini Mobile Lane, was arrested July 13 in the incident that happened in the area of Colon and Deep River roads, according to a release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to that area July 4 after receiving a report that someone was shooting into an occupied vehicle. They located the CSX employee who said someone had shot at him as he was conducting inspections of the rail tracks, the release said.
While doing the inspection, he encountered a man driving a four-wheel all-terrain vehicle who was trespassing on the railroad company’ land.
The man on the four-wheeler, identified as Brown, began following the CSX worker’s truck and fired a shot into the vehicle, the release said.
The unidentified worker was not hurt.
Investigators were able to identify Brown, the release, and after his home was searched, he was taken into custody.
Brown is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, willful injury to railroad property and trespassing on a railroad right-of-way.
Brown’s bail was set at $100,000.
