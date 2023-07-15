A narcotics investigation in Lee and Moore counties led to the Thursday arrest of a Sanford man accused of providing a fatal dose of drugs to an individual.
Ricky Brown, 30, of the 200 block of Linden Avenue, was arrested Thursday after he was indicted on a charge of death by distribution, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office release.
A stolen firearm and drug paraphernalia were found inside Brown’s which was searched after being taken into custody, the release said.
Brown was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possessing a stolen firearm. He is being held in the Lee County Jail without bail.
The indictment stems from a 2021 death investigation in Moore County that led to a joint effort with Lee County narcotics agents, the release said.
The investigation is ongoing and likely to lead to additional charges, the release said.
Additional information was not given.
