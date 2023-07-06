A Sanford man who drowned Saturday at Fort Fisher as he tried to rescue a mother and children from the riptide is being remembered as a man who loved his family, his church and the outdoors.
Joseph “Joe” Hugh West, 58, died while trying to help six children who were struggling against the powerful rip current, according to reports.
He was an “avid outdoorsman,” his obituary reads, and belonged to a number of hunting clubs. West helped launch the Red Branch Hunt Club.
West and his wife coached softball teams with Lee County Parks and Rec and at Lee Christian School. He was a lifelong member of Rocky Fork Christian Church and lived “a life of service,” the obituary said.
“The day he left us was supposed to be a day enjoying one of his favorite things, fishing with family and friends, but in true Joe fashion, he saw people in need and jumped into help, never worrying about himself.”
West touched the lives of many in the community, especially the children he coached at Lee Christian School, according to the obituary.
“He was a hero to many long before he selflessly gave his life trying to save complete strangers.”
West is survived by his wife, Jeanne; a daughter, Sammie Jo Godfrey and her husband, Brent; his parents, Fred and Helen West; and a brother, John West.
A Celebration of Life is planned Saturday at 3 p.m. at Rocky Fork Christian Church with the family receiving friends beginning at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The rip current resulted in about 200 water rescues in North Carolina and Virginia, the Associated Press reported. Nearly 100 people die each year as a result of rip currents and 57 deaths in the U.S. this year, as of July 1, the AP reported.
