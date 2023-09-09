The Sanford Police Department answered 2,153 calls for service in August, according to numbers posted on the department’s Facebook page.
That’s 143 calls less than were answered in July. The calls included 25 felony arrests, 121 misdemeanor arrests and 134 traffic accidents.
The department had more than 10 reports of fraud for the month.
The department itself was a victim of fraud as were other law enforcement agencies and hospitals.
In early August, Sanford police reported receiving numerous complaints about an individual who claimed to be an officer. In fact, the scammer used the real names of some officers.
Victims were told they owed money for a ticket or citation and were told they would be arrested if they didn’t pay.
This happened to a multitude of law enforcement agencies across the country.
Remember, no Sanford officer nor any other officer will call asking for money. If you receive such a phone call, hang up and notify police.
More than 12 hit-and-run accident reports were filed and once again, a large number of them happened in parking lots. Be alert when pulling in or out of a parking space or a stop sign.
Sanford officers charged five folks with driving while impaired and, working with state agencies, five citations were issued to people for selling beer to underage individuals.
