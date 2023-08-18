A security gate arm installed in a parking area of the Lee County Courthouse was activated Thursday.
The gate was put in place at the request of some courthouse officials in an effort to provide secure and safe access to the facility, according to a Lee County Government release.
The measure means that only staff and officials can access the parking area on Courtland Drive, adjacent to the courthouse and across the street from the Lee County Board of Elections. A badge will be required to enter the lot, the release said.
Public parking will continue to be available in the main and overflow areas between the courthouse and the county’s Register of Deeds office. On-street parking along Elm Street will be available as well as a parking area at the corner of Elm Street and Courtland Drive, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.