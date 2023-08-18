SANNWS-08-18-23 PARKING LOT 1

A new security gate was put in place for the parking lot at the Courtland Drive entrance to the Lee County Courthouse.

 Mark Rogers | The Sanford Herald

A security gate arm installed in a parking area of the Lee County Courthouse was activated Thursday.

The gate was put in place at the request of some courthouse officials in an effort to provide secure and safe access to the facility, according to a Lee County Government release.