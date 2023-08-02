A Sanford man was caught attempting to smuggle contraband into the Lee County Jail as he was being booked on a felony probation violation, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Frank Thomas Ohlsson, 35, of the 1500 block of Fire Tower Road, was found trying to hide fentanyl, suboxone, cigarettes and a cell phone as he was being processed, a Sheriff’s Office release said.
Ohlsson is now charged with possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell and deliver, possessing a controlled substance on jail property, possession of a phone by an inmate, simple possession of a controlled substance, possession of tobacco by an inmate and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Bail on the charges was set at $25,000 — in addition to the $100,000 bail that was on the probation violation.
On March 29, Ohlsson was given a suspended sentence in Lee County Superior Court on felony charges of possessing a controlled substance and child abuse inflicting serious injury, according to Department of Public Safety records.
The two charges were combined and Ohlsson was placed on probation for 36 months, records show.
