A stolen vehicle involved in a pursuit that ended in a crash Wednesday at Cox Mill and Broadway roads belonged to the mother of a teen who was found dead in Harnett County.
James Devon Snipes, 17, who lived in the Olivia area, was reported missing Wednesday by his mother, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office release. She also reported that her vehicle, a 2023 Hyundai Tucson, was missing as well.
Snipes’ mother said that Snipes was last seen about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the release said.
The Sheriff’s Office and the Sanford Police Department were alerted to the stolen vehicle which was spotted Wednesday afternoon in a parking lot on North Horner Boulevard, the release said.
The driver of the Hyundai drove away upon seeing Lee County deputies in the area, according to Sheriff Brian Estes.
Sanford police officers and deputies pursued the vehicle to the intersection of Broadway and Cox Mill Road roads. The Hyundai crashed into the rear of a car at the traffic light before rolling over, coming to rest upright in the parking lot of Bill’s Body Shop, Estes said.
The driver exited the car through the sunroof, climbed onto a car, scaled a fence and ran onto Eames Drive and into the Thornwood Village development, according to Estes. Deputies followed and took the driver, a 19-year-old, into custody without incident.
Two other occupants in the vehicle, later identified as juveniles, did not leave the scene, Estes said. Investigators determined that Snipes was not one of the three occupants.
Two firearms, one reported stolen in Harnett County, were found inside the Hyundai.
Investigators received information that led Lee and Harnett deputies to search a wooded area of Buffalo Lakes Road, the release said. Snipes’ body was found along Cooks Lane, according to Harnett County authorities.
The name of the driver and the ages of the juvenile passengers had not been released Thursday afternoon.
Any charges related to the vehicle pursuit will be filed by the Sanford Police Department, Estes said.
The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the homicide investigation.
