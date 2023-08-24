A Lee Early College student spoke to the county commissioners at Monday’s meeting about her belief that the high school needs to expand.
Jeanne Apperson, who goes by Emma, is one of the Lee County Young Commissioners and appeared to invite board members to a breakfast this weekend as part of the N.C. Association of County Commissioners conference scheduled this weekend.
But she also used her time to advocate for a safer campus for the LEC, which now meets in a trailer on the Central Carolina Community Campus. Apperson, a senior, will graduate this spring.
“I want to take the time to discuss the importance of expanding LEC,” she said.
“I love my school. I love the environment we have created for ourselves. However, we are located in a small trailer with numerous safety concerns and only able to accept a small number of students per year,” Apperson said.
“The only level of security we have from an unknown person coming inside are a couple of security guards scattered around the college campus. Even then, the walls are thin and easy to pierce.”
Students are at risk in the event of hazardous weather such as a tornado, Apperson pointed out. If an active tornado warning was issued, the only option available would be to seek shelter in a nearby building.
Those are among the reasons students choose to attend schools in other counties or enroll in charter schools, she said.
The loss of students represents a loss for the county of “thousands of dollars.”
“However, if we focus on expanding LEC, we’re allowing students to stay, to hire more teachers and have more students that continue to stay in our school system,” Apperson said.
Each of the commissioners commended her on the presentation. Commissioner Andrew Knecht pointed out that there are plans to move LEC into the Wilkins building on the CCCC campus once the Moore Center, located in the former Magneti Marelli building, is fully operational.
Board Chair Kirk Smith asked Apperson if she was aware of the plans.
“I’ve heard talk of it,” she said. “We’ve heard talk of it for years, so I don’t know how urgent it is.”
“You do know that government moves at a snail’s pace,” Smith remarked.
“Yeah,” Apperson said and giggled.
Commissioner Cameron Sharpe said he hopes the needs of LEC can be met.
“I want to at least try to put in the effort to leave this place a better place than when I was there,” Apperson replied. “So even if I don’t get to benefit from it, it makes me happy that other people will.”
Also Monday, the commissioners:
• Held a public hearing on a request to provide $570,960 as an incentive for an unidentified global manufacturing company to locate part of its operation in Lee County. Sanford and the state would also contribute funds for the project that represents a taxable investment of up to $56 million with the purchase and upfitting of an existing building and the purchase of machinery.
The county’s portion would be paid over a five-year period.
Jimmy Randolph, CEO of the Sanford Area Growth Alliance, was the only person who spoke in favor of the proposal. No one spoke against it.
