The blistering sun and sweltering heat didn’t keep people away from the inaugural “San-Lee Rock the 4th” festival on Tuesday.
A block of North Steele Street, from St. Clair Court to Gordon Street, was closed for the event which included live music, vendors and something new to celebrate Independence Day.
Craig Krause, co-owner of Wild Dogs Brewing Co. at 136 N. Steele St., and Randall Yow, a promoter and employee at Camelback Brewing Co. on Spring Lane, worked together to launch the festival.
Work on the festival began Jan. 2, Yow said. He handled getting the necessary permits, approval from the Sanford City Council and organized the five bands that provided the music.
The lineup included opening band Hemlock Theory along with The Simpletones, Nowhere and the Broken Consideration, and Rob Matthews.
Food trucks, vendors and cold beverage stands line the sidewalks in the one-block radius.
Wild Dogs offered an escape from the summery weather as people and their dogs gathered inside to enjoy cold beer and food.
Mitch and Jenn Williams sat in a booth, sipping cold drinks with Thelma Lou, a Boykin Spaniel, and Ollie, a border collie. They’re regulars at Wild Dogs.
“It’s great,” Jenn said of the festival and the friendly folks inside. “This is a great thing to do and it gets you out of the house, especially since it’s just one day.”
And Mitch said he liked seeing people of all ages coming out for the festival.
Things got off to a bit of a sluggish start, but Krause was optimistic that as the evening cool-down began, more people would show up.
“It could be anything, but we bought over 2,000 cups,” he said.
Outside the entrance to Wild Dogs, Lipscomb Bats was selling personalized baseball bats. Across the way, Bill Heskett was sitting on a bench in the shade and enjoying a cold beverage.
“I live within walking distance, but I didn’t walk today,” he said, a nod to the sultry heat. “They’re doing a lot more stuff downtown and I like that.”
Yow, wearing an American flag-themed shirt, sat down in a booth, took off his Camelback Brewing cap and wiped sweat from his face.
“Hopefully, it will get cooler,” he said.
Sanford’s breweries aren’t necessarily rivals, but advocates for a strong community.
“I work at Camelback Brewing, but the breweries here (Sanford) work together really well, so I’m helping out these guys. It’s all about giving back and celebrating downtown.”
