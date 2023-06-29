A driver traveling about 100 mph ran off NC 87, went airborne over a chain fence and rolled onto two vehicles in a used car dealership parking lot.
The wreck happened at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of the U.S. 421 Bypass, according to a Sanford Police Department accident report.
Eric Scott Crabtree, 47, of the 100 block of Burrel Wilson Road, Broadway, was driving a northbound 2023 Hyundai sport utility vehicle when he lost control and ran off the highway, investigating Officer D. M. Meszaros reported.
Crabtree was traveling at an estimated speed of 100 mph as he drove on the curved exit ramp and was headed toward Harvey Faulk Road, Meszaros wrote in the report.
The SUV ran off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. That catapulted the vehicle into the air and over the chain link fence at Taz Auto Group in the 3500 block of NC 87, the report said. It then rolled over two Ford F-350 pickup trucks before going through another chain link fence and coming to rest in the parking lot, Meszaros said.
Crabtree left the scene, but was located and airlifted to UNC Hospitals, the report said. His condition was not known on Wednesday.
More from this section
In addition to speed, the report showed that alcohol and drug use were suspected, but no tests could be administered at the scene.
Crabtree was still traveling an estimated 100 mph when the SUV ran off the road, according to the report.
Damage to Crabtree’s vehicle was estimated at $40,000.
Total damages to Taz Motor Group property, including the fence, were estimated at about $20,000. The price of 2020 F-350 was $62,990 and $49,983 for the 2017 truck, according to the cars.com website.
No charges had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.