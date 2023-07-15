Three incumbents filed Friday to seek re-election in the upcoming Lee County municipal elections.
Donald Andrews signed up to seek another term as Broadway’s mayor, a post he has held since 2007. Andrews, a Democrat, is an agent/broker.
Teresa Dew Kelly filed to seek a second term on the Broadway Board of Commissioners. Kelly, a Republican who won the seat in 2019, is the executive director of the Christians United Outreach Center of Lee County.
Jean Dabbs, the Ward 5 representative on the Sanford City Council, will seek her first full term as an elected council member. Dabbs, a Democrat, was appointed in March to fill the seat vacated by Rebecca Wyhof Salmon, who was elected Sanford’s mayor in 2022.
Primary races, if needed, will be held in September with the general elections set for November.
