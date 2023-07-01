What would the Fourth of July holiday be without fireworks?
For decades, Americans have celebrated Independence Day with pyrotechnic displays that up the night skies.
While some folks may watch sponsored displays, others like to do their own thing.
That makes TNT Fireworks the one-stop store for fireworks in backyards, at block parties or other celebration events.
Four TNT tents or stands are set up in the area this year.
Lee County locations are in the Walmart parking lot on N.C. 87 South and 2242 Jefferson Davis Highway in the Tramway Crossing shopping center parking lot. Harnett County locations are 1665 Buffalo Lake Road and in Cameron next to the Spout Springs shopping center in the 3000 block of N.C. 87.
The final touches were being put on displays Friday at the TNT tent in the Walmart parking lot.
For fireworks aficionados, TNT has a seeming endless supply of fireworks.
The top of the line is The Big Deluxe, a 14-inch-tall box filled with an assortment of items. It sells for $299.99. Other assortment packages include The Big Timer, which sells for $229.99.
At the other end of the spectrum are sparklers, poppers, fountains and other items that are family friendly.
One is the TNT Sack Pack, a clear backpack crammed full of a variety of products that are safe for children. It sells for $49.99.
“It’s aimed at kids, Abi L., a tent worker who did not want her last name used.
Nearby, a couple sparklers are stuck through the bottom of an upside down styrofoam cup. It’s a way to keep the sparklers from burning hands, Abi said.
Other fun fireworks include fountains with the names of Magic Seashell, Puppy Party and Fancy Pants and more.
The prices range from 75 cents up to $299.99, Abi said.
The tent opened Wednesday for a half day, she said, so business is slow. It usually stays sluggish for the first few days. But as the July 4 holiday gets closer, more shoppers fill the tent.
“We’re usually packed on the fourth,” she said.
The fireworks stand is tentatively scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and taken down on July 4. However, Abi said, the times are flexible depending on the number of shoppers.
For information on the products and locations, go to www.tntfireworks.com.
