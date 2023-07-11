Two Sanford residents were arrested last week after several illegal narcotics were found in their vehicle, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Sandra Giral, 22, of Alder Lane, and Osbaldo Avellaneda, 27, of the 700 block of Lawrence Street, were taken into custody early Thursday, a Sheriff’s Office news release said.
Inside the vehicle, deputies found amounts of hydrocodone, oxycodone, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Giral’s three children also were in the vehicle, the release said.
Avellaneda and Giral are charged with felony offenses including multiple counts of trafficking opioids by possession and transport, conspiracy to traffic opioid or heroin, possessing cocaine with intent to sell and deliver, possessing methamphetamine with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
They are charged with misdemeanors offenses of possessing drug paraphernalia and simple marijuana possession as well as three counts each of misdemeanor child abuse.
Both remain in the Lee County Jail with Avellaneda’s bail set at $500,000 and Giral’s at $300,000.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Lee County office, the release said.
