DRUG ARRESTS

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office seized hydrocodone, oxycodone, fentanyl and more drugs from a vehicle with three children who were passenger. Two people, including the mother of the children, have been charged.

 Submitted photo

Two Sanford residents were arrested last week after several illegal narcotics were found in their vehicle, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Sandra Giral, 22, of Alder Lane, and Osbaldo Avellaneda, 27, of the 700 block of Lawrence Street, were taken into custody early Thursday, a Sheriff’s Office news release said.