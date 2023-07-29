Sanford, NC (27330)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.