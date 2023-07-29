The Lee County Board of Elections approved Thursday the transfer of voters in two precincts to Southern Lee High School for the Sept. 12 Democratic primary election.
The contested race is for the Ward 4 seat on the Sanford City Council in which the incumbent, Byron Buckels, is facing a challenge from Tamekia Dowdy.
Only 20 voters in the B2 Precinct at B.T. Bullock Elementary School are eligible to vote in that race while only five are eligible in C2 Precinct at Tramway Elementary School, according to a news release from the elections board.
Those 25 voters will cast their ballots in the auxiliary gym at Southern Lee.
