Enjoy a relaxing stroll and get answers to health-related questions at the same time Monday at the Lee County Health Department Wellness Walk.
The event will begin a noon at Kiwanis Park, according to the Health Department.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Enjoy a relaxing stroll and get answers to health-related questions at the same time Monday at the Lee County Health Department Wellness Walk.
The event will begin a noon at Kiwanis Park, according to the Health Department.
Health professionals will on hand to walk and answer question. Resources from other agencies will be available too.
If you can’t make the Monday walk, another is scheduled Sept. 25. The Health Department will team up with the Lee County Agriculture Extension’s Family and Consumer Sciences program for that event.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.