The summer heat is on as Lee County residents try to deal with the steamy, sweaty weather expected to linger through the weekend.
Temperatures are projected to reach the mid to upper 90s through Sunday. But it’s the high humidity that will bring the bring the hammer of misery down.
“These hot temperatures, combined with high humidity will push heat index values to above 100 degrees across much of central North Carolina,” according to information from the National Weather Surface.
“Friday and Saturday will be the hottest days, with heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees possible.”
That’s why people need to stay indoors in the hottest parts of the day and learn the sign indicating heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
The American Red Cross has issued some safety tips that keep people from illness or death in the weather.
Hot cars can be deadly. Do not leave pets or children in your vehicle. The temperature inside the car can quickly reach 120 degrees.
Drink plenty of fluids and keep an eye on family, friends and neighbors who don’t have air conditioners. If an air-conditioned facility is unavailable stay in a shaded area during the hottest part of the day, according to the Red Cross news release.
Don’t let kids play outside in the heat. Take them to a movie in air-conditioned theater or tell them to wait until it has cooled down.
If you’re working outdoors, keep an eye on co-workers who may be affected by the heat.
Make frequent checks on outdoor pets. Do not leave them in the sun. Find shade and provide cool water.
The effects of heat can lead to sunburn, heat cramps, heat exhaustion nor stroke,” the release said.
Heat exhaustion can be recognized if a person is sweating heavily and suffering a headache, nausea or dizziness. The individual’s may be cool, moist, or flushed.
Heat stroke usually occurs by ignoring the signals of heat exhaustion, the Red Cross said. It develops when the body systems are overwhelmed by heat and begin to stop functioning, according to the release.
Signs include hot, red skin which may be dry or moist; changes in consciousness; vomiting and high body temperature. Call 911 immediately if someone shows signs of heat stroke, the Red Cross advised.
In both cases, apply wet cloths towels or put in a person in cold water.
