The W.B. Wicker School Biennial Reunion will be held in October, marking the return of the event after Covid-19 forced the cancellation of the 2019 and 2021 gatherings.
Organizers are hoping that graduates and anyone who attended or has supported the school since 1929 will make an effort to attend, according to a news release.
Since October 1989, the dedicated alumni of W. B. Wicker School planned and hosted a biennial school reunion, bringing as many as 800 former students home for the three-day weekend.
Covid is still playing hopscotch but on a smaller scale and organizers hope that they can pull it off this year. Sometimes, it seems like a battle because so many members did not make it through the pandemic.
A weekend of events starts Friday, Oct. 13. It begins with registration at the school with registration at the school, the release said.
The festivities kick off with Blue & Gold Night to be held in the school cafeteria, the release said. It will include old-school music with DJ Boy Baby.
Hot dogs, chips and drinks are on the menu. Vendors will be on hand with jewelry, hats, T-shirts, fragrances and more.
State Rep. Robert Reives II and his father, Lee County Commissioner Robert Reives Sr., will share greetings from the state legislature and the board of commissioners.
Events continue Saturday morning with the Blue & Gold catered breakfast to be served at the Dennis A. Wicker Civic & Conference Center. Door prizes will be handed out, vendors will be set up and registration continues.
A banquet will be held Saturday evening at the Civic Center, followed by a dance with DJ Boy Baby returning to provide the music.
A worship service will be held at the school on Sunday with the message delivered by former elementary student, Cynthia Locklear Williams.
A memorial service will be led by former student Cleo Blue and the Glee Club, directed by Joyce Foushee Hawkins (1967) will provide music accompanied by local musicians. Scholarships will be awarded, and a special announcement will be made.
Vendor spaces are still available. If you have not received your reunion packet, contact any member of the committee including Barbra Partridge, Ruby Maxwell, Fannie Headen, Alice Faye Cox, Joyce Foushee Hawkins, Karen Roberson, Ruth McDougald Bland, Margaret Johnson Carter, Linda Battle, Doris McKenzie Watson, Jaqueline Dalrymple, Terry McMillian, Betty Judd or Margaret Bagley Murchison, president.
This is a public event. Registration will end Sept. 29 and scholarship applications must be in by Sept. 29. Vendor booth deadline is Oct. 6.
Door prizes will be awarded. Everyone who registers will receive an outstanding journal with stories, pictures and ads from throughout the community and in and out of state. If you would like to contribute a door prize, please contact any committee member.
