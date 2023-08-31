A fatal accident that occurred Monday at Pentair Pool Products Ltd. is being investigated by state safety officials.
Sanford police received a call from the business at 1618 Hawkins Ave. at 8:17 p.m., according to an incident report.
The victim was identified in the report as Jennifer Lynn Petree, 54, of White Tail Lane.
Reports posted by Pentair workers say that Petree was working at an injection molding machine. She reached in to retrieve a tool and was sucked into the machine and crushed.
Efforts to reach officials at Pentair on Wednesday were unsuccessful.
However, one post did include a copy of a Pentair statement that was issued to another media outlet.
“Pentair is deeply saddened to share that an employee has died following a tragic accident that took place on August 28 at our manufacturing facility in Sanford, NC. The safety of our employees is our primary concern, and we are focused on taking all necessary steps to address the situation while we continue to support the family. Our thoughts are with our employee’s family during this time.”
