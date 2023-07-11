A Chapel Hill woman charged with driving while impaired Sunday after traveling the wrong way on U.S. 1 and colliding with a car said “she was eating a chicken sandwich from McDonald’s” when she crashed.
That’s what Sarah Elizabeth Carrington, 40, told investigating Officer R.O Beard, according to a wreck report.
The wreck happened at 2:54 a.m. south of the U.S. 421 Bypass, the report said.
Carrington, driving a 2021 BMW, was headed north in the southbound when she crashed into a southbound a 2021 Ford driven Jessica Ruth Cason, 31, of the 100 block of Sweet Ashley Drive, West End, the report said.
Carrington was traveling an estimated 75 mph when the wreck happened, according to the report.
Cason was going about 65 mph — the posted speed limit — when she saw the BMW coming “very fast” on the highway and was unable to avoid the collision, the report said.
Carrington’s blood-alcohol content was .21%, the report said. Under state law, a person is considered legally drunk with a blood-alcohol level of .08%.
The report indicated that Cason was taken to Central Carolina Hospital, but the severity of her injuries was not known.
In addition to DWI, Carrington was charged with a designated lane direction violation, the report said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.