A water service interruption in Sanford has led to low water pressure throughout the city causing office closures and putting residents under a boil water advisory.
Systems at the Sanford Water Filtration Facility detected a leak in the system around 3 a.m. Monday. The break caused resident across Lee County to wake up without water or with extremely low water pressure. Crews were dispatched to find and repair the issue. At around 8:30 a.m. crews located the issue and began work to make repairs.
According to city officials, the city’s water tanks must refill before water service can be restored and many residents and businesses may still be without water until the tanks fill.
At around 10 a.m., the city issues a boil water notice due to a main line break. The periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the system. The city is recommending that when water is restored to consumers that all water intended for human consumption be — this includes water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and find preparation — or use of bottled water.
According to a city news release, boiling water for one minute should kill any disease -causing organisms that may be present in the water.
City officials are also urging water conservation while the flow is limited.
All municipal offices and county facilities are closed for the day. Lee County Government officials said that the San_lEE Day Camp will be shutting down as of noon or before, once all children are picked up. Parents have been notified.
The Sanford Fire Department said it has plans in place for needed water in the event of fire.
Lee County Libraries also closed Monday morning and programs including Story Time at the Park at Lego Masters were canceled. Lee County Schools also canceled all of its programs including summer camps.
